RBI invites application for 66 Data Scientists & other posts, Check details

Reserve Bank of India Services Board, RBISB has released a new notification for recruitment to the post of Data Scientists and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of RBI at rbi.org.in. The online registration is ongoing since June 21 and will be open till July 11, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 66 posts in the organisation. Check the vacancy, eligibility, salary, selection process and other details here.

Vacancy Details

Data Scientists: 3

Data Engineer: 1

Data Engineer: 10

IT System Administrator- Department of Information Technology: 8

IT Project Administrator- -Department of Information Technology: 6

Network Administrator: 3

Economist (Macroeconomic modelling): 1

Data Analyst: 5

Analyst: 8

Sr. Analyst: 3

IT – Cyber Security Analyst: 8

Consultant – Accounting: 3

IT Project Administrator-Department of Government and Bank Accounts: 3

Consultant – Accounting / Tax: 1

Bank Analyst: 1

Legal: 1

IT Systems & Digital Payments: 1

Age Limit

The minimum age limit for the above mentioned posts in RBI is 25 years, the maximum age limit is 40 years, and for DICGC Post the minimum age limit is 30 and the maximum is 40 years.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and detailed age limit through the Official Notification here.

Application Fees

The general/ OBC/ EWS category candidates need to application fee of Rs 600 + 18% GST and for SC, ST and PWD is Rs 100 + 18% GST. The fees should be paid through online mode.

Salary Details

The selected aspirant will get a annual compensation range between Rs.36.96 lakh to Rs.57.24 lakh.