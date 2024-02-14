Railway Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 9000 Technician post, Check details inside
Railway Recruitment 2024: The Indian Railways is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies under Technician post. An official notification for the recruitment was released in the employment newspaper under advertisement number CEN 02/2024. It is noteworthy mentioning that the organisation aims at filling up about 9000 vacancies under this recruitment drive.
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the registration process is yet to commence. From what reports suggest, the online registration will begin from March 8, 2024. For further details, check below.
Railway Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts
- Technician Grade 1 Signal: 1100 vacant posts
- Technician Grade 3: 7900 vacant posts
Total: 9000 vacant posts
Railway Recruitment 2024 Important Dates
- Starting date for online registration: March 8, 2024
- Closing date for online registration: April 8, 2024
Railway Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying for the recruitment should have passed Class 10 education.
- They should also hold an ITI certificate in the specific trade
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 10 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 33 years of age
It is to be noted that age limit relaxation is available based on different criteria. To know details about the same, candidates can check the official notification.
Selection Process
The final selection of the candidates will be done based on four stages. They are namely as follows:
- CBT Stage I
This stage will comprise of questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.
- CBT Stage II
Part A: General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning
Part B: Questions on relevant trade or field
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Application Fee
- For candidates of General category: Rs 500
- For candidates of OBC/ ST/ S C/ Ex-Servicemen: Rs 250
- For female candidates: Rs 250