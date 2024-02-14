Railway Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 9000 Technician post, Check details inside

Railway Recruitment 2024: The Indian Railways is inviting applications to fill up several vacancies under Technician post. An official notification for the recruitment was released in the employment newspaper under advertisement number CEN 02/2024. It is noteworthy mentioning that the organisation aims at filling up about 9000 vacancies under this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the registration process is yet to commence. From what reports suggest, the online registration will begin from March 8, 2024. For further details, check below.

Railway Recruitment 2024 Vacant Posts

Technician Grade 1 Signal: 1100 vacant posts

Technician Grade 3: 7900 vacant posts

Total: 9000 vacant posts

Railway Recruitment 2024 Important Dates

Starting date for online registration: March 8, 2024

Closing date for online registration: April 8, 2024

Railway Recruitment 2024 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the recruitment should have passed Class 10 education.

They should also hold an ITI certificate in the specific trade

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 10 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 33 years of age

It is to be noted that age limit relaxation is available based on different criteria. To know details about the same, candidates can check the official notification.

Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done based on four stages. They are namely as follows:

CBT Stage I

This stage will comprise of questions from General Awareness, Mathematics, Reasoning, and Basic Science and Engineering.

CBT Stage II

Part A: General Awareness, Mathematics, and Reasoning

Part B: Questions on relevant trade or field

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Application Fee