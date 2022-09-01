Railway Recruitment 2022: Direct recruitment notification released, check details

Applications are invited ONLINE by the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) from eligible sportspersons for filling up of 21 Gr.C Posts in different disciplines against Sports Quota through Open Advertisement for the year 2022-2023 over Western Railway.

There is no reservation for SC, ST and OBC. The applicants must, however, fulfill certain criteria to get the job.

Important dates:

Opening Date and Time 05/09/2022 @ 10.00 hrs.

Closing Date and Time 04/10/2022 @ 23.59 hrs.

Name and number of vacancies:

Eligibility Conditions:

Level 4-5: Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Level 2 -3: Passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination. Educational Qualification must be from a Recognized Institution.

Age limits:

Minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years as on 01/01/2023 i.e must have been born not earlier than 02/01/1998 and not later than 01/01/2005.

Pay Matrix:

25500-81100 / 29200- 92300 [as per VII th CPC, GP Rs. 2400/2800 (VI PC)]

Sports Achievements:

Only those sportspersons who have acquired the following sports achievement eligibility norms in the championship from 01/04/2020 to 30/08/2022 and are active, will be eligible to apply for appointment against above posts under Sports Quota.

For validity of sports achievement, concluding day of the championship/event shall be taken into account.

The specific position played in the particular discipline, if applicable should be mentioned in the ONLINE Application without fail.

Recruitment Process: