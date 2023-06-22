OPSC Mining Officer recruitment: Fresh notification issued, check details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification for recruitment of Mining Officers under the Steel & Mines Department.

A total of 23 including 8 women will be given appointment during this recruitment drive, said the notification, which was released yesterday.

OPSC Mining Officer vacancy details:

Important dates:

Beginning of registration: July 1

Last date of registration: July 31

Category-wise OPSC Mining Officer recruitment details:

Salary of OPSC Mining Officer:

Scale of Pay of Rs 56,100/- in Level 12, Cell — 1 of the pay matrix as per ORSP Rules, 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Age limits:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 (Twenty-one) years and must not be above the age of 38 (Thirty-Eight) years as on the 1st day of May 2023 i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd May 1985 and not later than 1st May 2002. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational Qualification:

A candidate must have possessed 2nd Class Degree in Mining Engineering from any recognized University in India.

Examination Fee:

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted as per GA&PG Department Notification No. 9897/Gen,dt.11.04.2022.

Method of Selection:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts will be made on the basis of Written Examination and Viva Voce test.

Place of Examination:

The written examination will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneswar. Request for change of examination centre shall not be entertained.

How to apply:

Candidates must go through the details of this Advertisement available on the Website of OPSC before filling up online application form. Candidates must apply online through the concerned Website of the OPSC www.opsc.gov.in.

Click here to read the OPSC Mining Officer vacancy notification.

Click here to visit the official website.