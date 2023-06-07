OPSC Assistant Director recruitment notification released, check details

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications from the prospective candidates through the proforma application to be made available on the official website.

The link for registration shall be available from June 17 to July 17 for recruitment to seven posts of Assistant Director in Group-B service of O.S & E.S cadre under planning & Convergence Department in the scale of pay Rs 47,600.

OPSC Assistant Director vacancy details:

Age limits:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years on the 1st day of August 2023 i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August 1985 and not later than 1st August 2002.

Educational qualification:

A candidate must have at least a Second Class Master’s Degree in Economics/ Applied Economics/ Statistics/ Applied Statistics from any University or institution recognized by government.

OPSC Assistant Director recruitment examination fee:

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted as per GA&PG Department Notification No.9897/Gen, dated 11.04.2022.

Methods of selection:

The competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director shall comprise a written examination & a viva voice test.

Place of examination:

The written examination will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneswar. Request for change of examination centre shall not be entertained.

Click here to read the OPSC Assistant Director recruitment notification.

Click here to visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission.