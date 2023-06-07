SBI SCO Recruitment: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officers, Get salary up to Rs 55 lakh

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis.

Recruitment
By Sunita 0
Sbi sco recruitment 2023
Representational Image

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via online mode at the official websites of SBI – bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The online application process has commenced from June 1 and the last date to apply for the post is June 21.

Check more details about the recruitment drive below:

SBI Recruitment Details

Total Vacancy: 28 posts

  • Vice President (Transformation): 1 post
  • Senior Special Executive – Program Manager: 4 posts
  • Senior Special Executive – Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 post
  • Senior Special Executive – Command Centre: 3 posts
  • Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 post
  • Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a Graduate or Post Graduate degree in any discipline from recognised University/Institute.

Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their age limit through detailed notification, link 1 and link 2.

Selection Process

  • Shortlisting
  • Interview
  • CTC discussion

Pay Scale

Contractual Posts

  • Vice President (Transformation): Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
  • Senior Special Executive – Program Manager: Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
  • Senior Special Executive – Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
  • Senior Special Executive – Command Centre: Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
  • Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh per annum

Regular Posts

  • Assistant General Manager (Marketing): Rs 89890 – 2500/2 – 94890 – 2730/2 – 100350
  • Chief Manager (Marketing): Rs 76010 – 2220/4 –84890 – 2500/2 – 89890

Application Fee

  • General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 750
  • SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates: Nil

How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023

  • Visit the official website, bank.sbi/careers
  • Go to the career section
  • Open the link ‘Recruitment Of Special Cadre Officer’
  • Fill out the application form with the proper credentials
  • Pay the application fee
  • Download the application form for more details

Also Read: RCI Apprentices Recruitment 2023: Online Application Underway For 150 Posts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans