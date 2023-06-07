SBI SCO Recruitment: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officers, Get salary up to Rs 55 lakh
The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis.
The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via online mode at the official websites of SBI – bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The online application process has commenced from June 1 and the last date to apply for the post is June 21.
Check more details about the recruitment drive below:
SBI Recruitment Details
Total Vacancy: 28 posts
- Vice President (Transformation): 1 post
- Senior Special Executive – Program Manager: 4 posts
- Senior Special Executive – Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 post
- Senior Special Executive – Command Centre: 3 posts
- Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 post
- Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have a Graduate or Post Graduate degree in any discipline from recognised University/Institute.
Age Limit
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their age limit through detailed notification, link 1 and link 2.
Selection Process
- Shortlisting
- Interview
- CTC discussion
Pay Scale
Contractual Posts
- Vice President (Transformation): Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
- Senior Special Executive – Program Manager: Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
- Senior Special Executive – Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
- Senior Special Executive – Command Centre: Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum
- Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh per annum
Regular Posts
- Assistant General Manager (Marketing): Rs 89890 – 2500/2 – 94890 – 2730/2 – 100350
- Chief Manager (Marketing): Rs 76010 – 2220/4 –84890 – 2500/2 – 89890
Application Fee
- General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 750
- SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates: Nil
How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website, bank.sbi/careers
- Go to the career section
- Open the link ‘Recruitment Of Special Cadre Officer’
- Fill out the application form with the proper credentials
- Pay the application fee
- Download the application form for more details