SBI SCO Recruitment: Apply for Specialist Cadre Officers, Get salary up to Rs 55 lakh

The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring eligible candidates for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on regular and contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts via online mode at the official websites of SBI – bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The online application process has commenced from June 1 and the last date to apply for the post is June 21.

Check more details about the recruitment drive below:

SBI Recruitment Details

Total Vacancy: 28 posts

Vice President (Transformation): 1 post

Senior Special Executive – Program Manager: 4 posts

Senior Special Executive – Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): 1 post

Senior Special Executive – Command Centre: 3 posts

Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Marketing) / Chief Manager (Marketing): 18 posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a Graduate or Post Graduate degree in any discipline from recognised University/Institute.

Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check their age limit through detailed notification, link 1 and link 2.

Selection Process

Shortlisting

Interview

CTC discussion

Pay Scale

Contractual Posts

Vice President (Transformation): Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum

Senior Special Executive – Program Manager: Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum

Senior Special Executive – Quality & Training (Inbound & Outbound): Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum

Senior Special Executive – Command Centre: Rs 22 lakhs to Rs 30 lakhs per annum

Senior Vice President & Head (Marketing): Rs 50 lakh to Rs 55 lakh per annum

Regular Posts

Assistant General Manager (Marketing): Rs 89890 – 2500/2 – 94890 – 2730/2 – 100350

Chief Manager (Marketing): Rs 76010 – 2220/4 –84890 – 2500/2 – 89890

Application Fee

General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 750

SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates: Nil

How to Apply for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023