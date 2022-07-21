NTPC recruitment 2022: Fresh vacancies announced, Salary up to Rs 1,25,000

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for filling up vacancies for executive posts. As per the official notification released by NTPC, interested and eligible candidates can submit their online applications till July 29, 2022 by visiting the official site (careers.ntpc.co.in).

NTPC recruitment 2022 vacancy details

Total posts: 60

Eligibility Criteria for NTPC recruitment 2022

Educational qualification

The applicant should have a BE/BTech degree in the equivalent subjects with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates with ME/M.Tech degree will be preferred for some posts.

For more details on the eligibility criteria, check the official notification below.

NTPC recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The upper age limit for the candidate is 35 years. The age limit for the post of Executive (RE-Hydrogen) is 40 years.

Health

The candidate should have sound health. Before joining, candidates will have to undergo a medical examination at any of the NTPC hospitals and the decision will be final and binding. No relaxation in health standards is allowed.

NTPC recruitment 2022 Salary Details

Selected candidate will get a Monthly consolidated amount of Rs 90,000- Rs 1,25,000.

How to apply for NTPC recruitment 2022

Visit the official website of NTPC-www.ntpc.co.in and visit career section.

Click on the apply link for the recruitment of Executive and fill the application form as per instruction.

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fee.

Click on submit and take print out of the application for future reference.

Application fee

Candidate belonging to General / OBC / EWS are required to pay non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. The SC / ST /PwBD /XSM and female need not have to pay the registration fee.

Click here for official notification

