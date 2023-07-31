Narcotics Control Bureau releases notification for Intelligence Officer posts, Apply

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has released the notification for the recruitment of Intelligence Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can send the application to the given address on or before 15/09/2023. Aspirants can check the vacancy, eligibility criteria, salary and application fee details here.

NCB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total vacancy posts- 68

Salary Details

The selected candidates for the Intelligence Officer post will get a salary based on Level-7 of pay matrix as per 7th CPC Rs 9300-Rs 34800.

Age Limit

The candidate’s age should be below 56 years.

Educational Qualification:

Aspirants must have completed any Bachelor’s Degree with three years of experience in a relevant field.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the performance in Interview.

Application Fee

The candidates don’t need to pay any application fee to apply for the vacancies.

How to apply for NCB Recruitment 2023

Step-1. Visit the NCB Official Website www.narcoticsindia.nic.in

Step-2. Download the application form from the recruitment notification pdf.

Step-3. Register by entering a valid email-id and mobile number.

Step-4. Fill in the application form.

Step-5. Upload all documents.

Step-6. Send the application through Register Post / Speed Post or any other services to the given address on or before 15/09/2023.

The Deputy Director General (HQ),

NCB West Block No.1,

Wing No.5, R.K.Puram,

New Delhi – 110066.