LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 300 posts, Check details and register online
Candidates willing to apply for LIC AAO Recruitment are to submit their online applications on or before 31st January, 2023.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is inviting candidates to fill up vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. A notification for the same has been released at the official LIC website. As mentioned in the notification, a total of 300 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The online registration has commenced from January 15, 2023. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 31, 2023. For further details, check below:
Vacant posts
- Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO): 300 posts
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Commencement of online registration: January 15, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online application: January 31, 2023
- Last date for printing of application: February 15, 2023
- Tentative dates for Preliminary online examination: February 17 & 20, 2023
- Tentative date for main examination: March 18, 2023
LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
- Age Limit: The candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age
- Educational qualification: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institution or university.
Application fee
- For ST/ SC or PwD candidates: Rs.85+GST
- For all other candidates: Rs.700+GST
How to Apply?
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official LIC website
- It is to be noted that no other form of application submission will be considered
Important links
- To visit the official LIC website, Click here
- To view to official notification, Click here
- To apply online, Click here
