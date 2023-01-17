LIC AAO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 300 posts, Check details and register online

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is inviting candidates to fill up vacancies for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) posts. A notification for the same has been released at the official LIC website. As mentioned in the notification, a total of 300 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online. The online registration has commenced from January 15, 2023. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 31, 2023. For further details, check below:

Vacant posts

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO): 300 posts

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Commencement of online registration: January 15, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: January 31, 2023

Last date for printing of application: February 15, 2023

Tentative dates for Preliminary online examination: February 17 & 20, 2023

Tentative date for main examination: March 18, 2023

LIC AAO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Age Limit : The candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age

: The candidate should be between 21 to 30 years of age Educational qualification: The candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institution or university.

Application fee

For ST/ SC or PwD candidates: Rs.85+GST

For all other candidates: Rs.700+GST

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official LIC website

It is to be noted that no other form of application submission will be considered

Important links