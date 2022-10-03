JSSC PGT Teacher Posts, last date of application 7 October 2022

Jharakhand PGT Teacher posts

Good news for the job seekers especially for those who are planning to make a career in the teaching line as the Jharkhand Government has issued a notification for the recruitment to PGT teachers’ posts.

According to the notification issued by the Jharkhand Government, the last date of applying for the posts is October 7, 2022.

A total of 4682 vacancies for PGT Teacher regular and 496 for PGT Teacher backlog posts are available.

JSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting date of online application : September 08, 2022

Last date of online registration: October 07, 2022

Last date of exam fee payment: October 09, 2022

Last date of photo uploading and sign: October 11, 2022

Correction dates: October 13, 2022 to October 15, 2022

Educational Qualification

Master Degree in Related Subject with B.Ed Exam Passed

 

Total Posts Available

Subject Name Regular TGT Reserve Backlog Backlog TGT Reserved
PGT Biology 218 73 0 0
PGT Chemistry 227 75 30 04
PGT Geography 164 54 0 0
PGT Hindi 163 54 0 0
PGT Economics 167 55 0 0
PGT History 182 61 0 0
PGT Sanskrit 169 58 18 10
PGT Physics 251 85 45 14
PGT Math 185 63 72 23
PGT Commerce 200 67 17 05
PGT English 211 73 22 05
Total 2137 718 204 61

 

Age limits:

  • 21 Years- 40Years

Age relaxation extra as per recruitment rules.

Application Fee:

  • General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 100
  • SC / ST : Rs. 50

Mode Of  Payment:

 Pay the Examination Fee Through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Fee Mode Only

Apply Online In The Link Given Below:

https://jssc.onlinereg.in/shantireg22/index.html

Link To Download Notification:

https://jssc.nic.in/sites/default/files/Brochure_%20backlog-%20PGTTCE-2022.pdf

Reach Out The Official Website Here:

https://jssc.nic.in/

