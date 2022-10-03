JSSC PGT Teacher Posts, last date of application 7 October 2022

Good news for the job seekers especially for those who are planning to make a career in the teaching line as the Jharkhand Government has issued a notification for the recruitment to PGT teachers’ posts.
According to the notification issued by the Jharkhand Government, the last date of applying for the posts is October 7, 2022.
A total of 4682 vacancies for PGT Teacher regular and 496 for PGT Teacher backlog posts are available.
JSSC PGT Teacher Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
Starting date of online application : September 08, 2022
Last date of online registration: October 07, 2022
Last date of exam fee payment: October 09, 2022
Last date of photo uploading and sign: October 11, 2022
Correction dates: October 13, 2022 to October 15, 2022
Educational Qualification
Master Degree in Related Subject with B.Ed Exam Passed
Total Posts Available
|Subject Name
|Regular
|TGT Reserve
|Backlog
|Backlog TGT Reserved
|PGT Biology
|218
|73
|0
|0
|PGT Chemistry
|227
|75
|30
|04
|PGT Geography
|164
|54
|0
|0
|PGT Hindi
|163
|54
|0
|0
|PGT Economics
|167
|55
|0
|0
|PGT History
|182
|61
|0
|0
|PGT Sanskrit
|169
|58
|18
|10
|PGT Physics
|251
|85
|45
|14
|PGT Math
|185
|63
|72
|23
|PGT Commerce
|200
|67
|17
|05
|PGT English
|211
|73
|22
|05
|Total
|2137
|718
|204
|61
Age limits:
- 21 Years- 40Years
Age relaxation extra as per recruitment rules.
Application Fee:
- General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 100
- SC / ST : Rs. 50
Mode Of Payment:
Pay the Examination Fee Through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking Fee Mode Only
Apply Online In The Link Given Below:
https://jssc.onlinereg.in/shantireg22/index.html
Link To Download Notification:
https://jssc.nic.in/sites/default/files/Brochure_%20backlog-%20PGTTCE-2022.pdf