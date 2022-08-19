ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Application open for these posts, salary up to 1.12 lakh

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited online applications for the post of Sub-Inspector (Staff Nurse) in Group-B on temporary basis likely to be permanent in ITBPF. Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 17th August till September 15.

A total of 18 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Important Dates for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022

Starting date to apply online – August 17, 2022 at 00:01 AM

Last date to apply online – September 15, 2022 till 11:59 PM

Vacancy Details for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022

Total No. vacancies- 18

Salary Details

Pay Scale: Level-6 in the pay matrix Rs 35,400-Rs 112400( as per 7th CPC).

Eligibility Criteria for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022

Applicant must have passed 10+2 examination from a recognized Board or University or equivalent. Must have passed general nursing midwifery exam with registered in Central / State Nursing Council.

Age Limit for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022

The age limit of candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years.

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on PET, Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Test, Skill Test followed by Medical Exam.

Application Fee for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 200/-

For SC/ST/Female: No Fee

How to Apply for ITBP SI Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date of application is September 15, 2022 till 11:59 PM.

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts by clicking on this link https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/.

You can check the official notification here ITBP SI Recruitment 2022