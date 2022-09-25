IOCL Recruitment 2022: Apply soon for the 1535 vacancies of Trade and Technical Apprentices Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has invited fresh applications to fill up vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice & Technician Apprentice.

Are you a fresh graduate and are currently in search of a job? Well, you might be lucky as Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has invited fresh applications to fill up vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice & Technician Apprentice. As many as 1535 vacancies are expected to be filled by interested candidates with valid qualifications.

Important dates about the notification

Date of opening of online application: 24th September 2022 (10.00 hrs)

Last date of submission of online application: 23th October 2022 (17.00 hrs)

Download of admit card (Tentative): 1st – 5th November 2022

Written test (Tentative): 6th November 2022

Publication of written test result (Tentative): 21th November 2022

Document verification (Tentative): 28th November to 7th December 2022

Mode of Application: Online

Age Limit

Minimum- 18

Maximum-24

Details about the posts, qualifications, and vacancies are mentioned below.

Trade/ Discipline Qualifications Trade Apprentice – Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline – Chemical 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry) Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline – Mechanical Matric with 2 (two) years ITI (Fitter) course Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline – Mechanical 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry) Technician Apprentice Discipline – Chemical 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engg. / Refinery & Petro-Chemical Engg Technician Apprentice Discipline – Mechanical 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engg. Technician Apprentice Discipline – Electrical 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engg. Technician Apprentice Discipline-Instrumentation 3 years Diploma in Instrumentation/ /Instrumentation & Electronics / Instrumentation & Control Engg. Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant 3 years B.A./B.Sc/B.Com Trade Apprentice Accountant 3 years B.Com Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) Class XII pass Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator’

How to apply

Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria for a trade/discipline, may visit the website www.iocl.com, go to ‘What’s New’ > go to Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division> Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement) > Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill the online application form).

The candidate must have an active email ID and active mobile phone number which must remain valid for at least next one year. All future communication with candidates will take place only through website/email/SMS alerts.

Click to Apply Online

Notification-IOCL-Trade-Apprentice-Vacancy

Click to Official Website