Indian Army Recruitment:  NCC Special Entry Scheme; Apply for 55 posts  

The Indian Army has posted a notification for the 55th Course NCC Special Entry Scheme commencing in Apr 2024. According to the notification, both male, as well as female candidates, are invited for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army.

The Candidates who are interested in the above-mentioned vacancy are expected to apply online after reading the notification.

Important dates of the notification

Apply Online Starting Date: 05/07/2023

Apply Online Ending Date: 03/08/2023

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 19 years

Maximum Age: 25 years

The candidates should be born between 2nd January 1999 and 1st January 2005.

Total Posts

Men: 50 (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel only).

Women: 05 (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel only)

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have degree from a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of minimum 50% marks in all the years. The candidates who are studying in final year are also allowed to apply, if they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/ three years of three/four years degree course respectively. The students are required to score overall aggregate of minimum 50% marks in the degree course if they are selected an interview. Failing to secure 50% aggregate will result in cancellation.

Service in NCC: Should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Click to check official notification

Click to check official website

Click to apply online