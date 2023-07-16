Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023: Applications to open from July 27, Notification released

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible unmarried Indians are to submit their applications online before August 18.

Recruitment
indian air force recruitment

Indian Air Force is inviting interested candidates to apply for the post of Agniveer Vayu under the Agnipath scheme. An official notification for the same has been released. Interested and eligible unmarried Indians are to submit their applications online. The last date for the submission of online applications is August 17, 2023. For further details check below

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

  • Starting date for submission of online applications: July 27, 2023
  • Closing date for submission of online applications: August 17, 2023
  • Dates for online examination: October 13 onwards

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

  • The candidate should not be above 21 years of age.
  • The candidate should be unmarried.
  • Candidates will have to take an undertaking of not getting married for the engagement tenure of 4 years.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

  • The candidate should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate OR
  • The candidate should have passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering from Central, State and UT recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate OR
  • Should have passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with 50% marks in aggregate.
  • For detailed information, check the official notification.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023 Salary Structure

  • 1st Year: Rs. 30,000
  • 2nd Year: Rs. 33,000
  • 3rd Year: 36,500
  • 4th year: 40,000
  • In addition to this, they will be given Dress, Travel, Risk, and Hardship allowances, as applicable by IAF

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The candidates will be selected through an online test, Physical Fitness Test, Adaptability Tests, and a Medical Examination.

Important Links

  • To visit the official IAF website, click here
  • To visit the career page of IAF website, click here
  • To view the official notification, click here

 

