India Post recruitment 2022: Notification for direct recruitment released, check details

A fresh notification for direct recruitment of Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) posts has been released by the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications.

According to the notification, as many as 19 posts of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade), General Central service Gr.-C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial will be filled up for the office of the Manager, Mail Motor Service, Bengaluru.

Name and number of vacant posts:

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade), General Central service Gr.-C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial: 19

India Post Staff Car Driver recruitment 2022 Scale of Pay:

19, 900/- (Level-2 in the pay matrix

Last Date of Receipt of Application:

On or Before 26.09.2022 by 17.00 Hrs

Period of Probation:

Two years for direct recruits.

Age Limit for India Post Staff Car Driver vacancy 2022:

18 to 27 years (Relaxable up to 5 years for SC & ST, 3 years for OBC, for Government servants up to 40 years in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by Central Government) and for Ex-Serviceman up to a maximum of 3 years (08 [3+5] years for Ex Serviceman belonging to SC & ST and 06 [3+3] years for Ex Serviceman belongings to OBC), after deduction of the Military Service rendered from the actual age.

The Vacancy reserved for Ex-Serviceman [ESM] will be filled up from any category and then be adjusted horizontally against respective categories viz UR/SC/ST/OBC as the case may be depending upon the category to which the selected candidate belongs to, that means the vacancy earmarked for Ex-Serviceman is included within the total vacancies of 19 posts of Drivers.

The caste certificate submitted in the prescribed format for appointment to posts under the Government of India will be considered for availing relaxation under SC/ST/OBC/ESM.

Educational & other qualifications needed for India Post Staff Car Driver recruitment 2022:

Possession of a valid driving license for light and heavy Motors vehicles. Knowledge of Motor Mechanism (candidate should be able to remove minor defects in vehicle)

Experience of driving light and heavy Motor vehicle at least three years.

Pass in 10th standard from a recognized Board or Institute.

Desirable qualification:

Three years service as Home guard or Civil Volunteers.

Method of recruitment:

Direct recruitment

Selection process for India Post Staff Car Driver recruitment 2022: