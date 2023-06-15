India Post Payment Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the post of 43 IT officer

India Post Payment Bank or IPPB has announced a vacancy for the post of 43 posts for Information Technology officers. The post of IT officer is on a contractual basis. The interested candidates who are willing to apply for the job should check their eligibility criteria in the notification are 3/7/2023.

Application Fee

General Candidates/ OBC: Rs 750

SC/ST/PWD candidates: Rs. 150

Payment Mode: Debit/ Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallet

Important Dates

Apply Online starts from: 13/06/2023 (10:00 am)

Apply Online ends at: 3/07/2023 (11:59 pm)

Vacancy

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT)- 30 posts

Executive (Consultant – IT)- 10 posts

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT)- 3 Posts

Educational Qualification

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT): B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology or Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03Years). They should have Should have Minimum 1 year working experience in IT sector.

Executive (Consultant – IT): B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology or Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03Years). Candidates should have minimum 4 years hands-on working experience post qualification.

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT): B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology or Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03Years). Candidates should have minimum 6 years hands-on working experience as executive level.

Period of Contract

The period of contract shall be for 3 years and may be extended for a further period of 2 years on the basis of Individual Performance.

Pay Scale

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT): Rs 10,00,000/-

Executive (Consultant – IT): Rs 15,00,000/-

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT): Rs 25,00,000/-

Click here to apply

Click here to see detailed notification

Click here to check official website