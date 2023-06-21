IISER Tirupati recruitment 2023: Apply for the posts of Professor and Assistant Professor

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Tirupati (IISER) has announced the vacancy of several posts of Professor and Assistant Professor. The candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for the post after reading the notification. The last date to apply online for the vacancy is July 12, 2023.

The posts are vacant in the following departments- Biology, Chemistry, Earth and Climate Science, Humanities & Social Sciences, Mathematics, and Physics.

Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: 12/ 06/ 2023 (9:00 am)

Ending Date to Apply Online: 12/ 07/ 2023 (5:00 pm)

Posts

Total posts- 32 posts

Professor

SC- 1 post

OBC (NCL) – 2 posts

EWS- 1 post

UR- 3 posts

Assistant Professor

SC- 4 posts

OBC (NCL) – 6 posts

EWS- 3 posts

UR- 10 posts

Educational Qualification and Pay Scale

Professor

The candidate should have a PhD with a first class in the preceding degree. He/ She should have good academic record throughout in addition to proven track record of outstanding research ability and proven leadership skills.

The candidates should have minimum of ten years of relevant post-PhD research and teaching experience from India (or) abroad, of which, at least four years have to be at the level of Associate Professor from Institutes of Eminence / Institutes of National Importance like IITs, IISc Bangalore, IIMs, Central Universities, reputed National level Research Institutes/Laboratories etc.

The qualifying candidates will get Academic Pay Level-14A (Entry pay Rs 1,59,100).

Assistant Professor

PhD with a first class in the preceding degree with very good academic record. At least three years of relevant post-PhD experience in teaching / research / industry.

The qualifying candidates will get Academic Pay Level-12 (Entry pay Rs 1,01,500).

Click here to check the advertisement

Click here to apply

Click here to check official website