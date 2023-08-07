DRDO RAC recruitment 2023: Apply online for 55 Project Scientist posts

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Recruitment and Assessment Centre( RAC) is hiring eligible candidates for the posts of Project Scientist. A total of 55 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. These positions are available in various disciplines including Computer Science & Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Mechanical Engineering and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on official website– https://rac.gov.in. The last date to apply is on or before August 11, 2023. Check more details below.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in personal interviews. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for a final personal interview to be conducted as per rules at the venue and date, which will be intimated through the call letter by the institution.

DRDO RAC Vacancy Details

Project Scientist ‘F’-1

Project Scientist ‘D-12

Project Scientist ‘C’-30

Project Scientist ‘B’-12

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Project Scientist ‘F’-

(i) Candidates should have at least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

(ii) Minimum 10 Years of working experience in Design and development in the field of application software development with programming languages( C, C++) and scripting languages (Python/Perl/Bash). Including, Project management of computer networks with security features.

Project Scientist ‘D-12

Electronics & Communication Engineering:

(i) At least First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized university or equivalent.

(ii) Minimum 5 Years experience in Satellite Earth Station.

(iii) Experience in handling test & measurement equipment like signal generators, Spectrum analyzers & Network Analyzers.

(iv) Deep knowledge & strong experience with signal processing algorithm development using MATLAB/SIMULINK

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The candidates applying for the posts should have a maximum age limit as follows:

For Project Scientist ‘F’ : 55 years

For Project Scientist ‘E’ : 50 years

For Project Scientist ‘D’: 45 years

For Project Scientist ‘C’ : 40 years

For Project Scientist ‘B’ : 35 years

How to Apply for DRDO RAC Vacancy?

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://rac.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Register at the RAC website (https://rac.gov.in).

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all requisite certificates/related documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the application form.

Step 6: Review the application form and lock it. Only locked/finalised applications in all respects shall be considered.

Step 7: Candidates are also advised to retain a printout /copy of the online recruitment application (pdf format) after submission for future reference.