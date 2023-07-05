Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1000 Manager (Scale II) Posts

Central Bank of India has published a notification for the recruitment of (Manager Scale II). Interested candidates are advised to read the complete notification and apply for the posts online. The last date to apply for the online application is 15th July 2023.

Application Fee

For all Other Candidates: Rs 850 + GST

SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD Candidates: Rs 175 + GST

Mode of Payment: Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking, Mobile Wallets

Important dates for examination

Online Apply & Payment of Fee Starting date: 1/07/2023

Online Apply & Payment of Fee Ending date: 15/07/2023

Online Examination tentative Date: 2nd/3rd week of August 2023

Category and Vacancy

SC: 150

ST: 75

OBC: 270

EWS: 100

GEN: 405

Age Limitation

Max Age Limit: 32 Years

Age relaxation is applicable to certain section of people according to govt. rules.

Qualification

Mandatory

i) A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India. ii) CAIIB

Preference will be given to the candidate, who possesses any other higher qualification.

Experience

Minimum of 3 years of experience as an officer in PSB/Private Sector Banks / RRB.

Or

Minimum 6 years’ experience as a Clerk in PSB/Private Sector Bank/RRB and with MBA/MCA/Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management /Treasury Management/ Forex/ Trade Finance/ CA/ICWA/CMA/CFA/PGDM/ Diploma from Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.

Candidates from NBFCs/Cooperative Banks/Insurance sector/Govt. Financial Institutions either regular or part time are not eligible.

Preference shall be given to the candidate, who possesses any experience in Credit/Foreign Exchange/Marketing.

Bond

The selected candidate shall execute a bond of Rs 3.00 Lakh for a period of 3 years from the date of joining the Bank.

Remuneration

Grade/Scale Scale of Pay MMG Scale II 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810

Click here to apply online

Click here to check notification

Click here to check official website