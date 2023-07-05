Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 1000 Manager (Scale II) Posts
Central Bank of India has published a notification for the recruitment of (Manager Scale II). The last date to apply is 15th July 2023.
Central Bank of India has published a notification for the recruitment of (Manager Scale II). Interested candidates are advised to read the complete notification and apply for the posts online. The last date to apply for the online application is 15th July 2023.
Application Fee
For all Other Candidates: Rs 850 + GST
SC/ ST/ Women/ PWD Candidates: Rs 175 + GST
Mode of Payment: Debit/Credit Card, Internet Banking, Mobile Wallets
Important dates for examination
Online Apply & Payment of Fee Starting date: 1/07/2023
Online Apply & Payment of Fee Ending date: 15/07/2023
Online Examination tentative Date: 2nd/3rd week of August 2023
Category and Vacancy
SC: 150
ST: 75
OBC: 270
EWS: 100
GEN: 405
Age Limitation
Max Age Limit: 32 Years
Age relaxation is applicable to certain section of people according to govt. rules.
Qualification
Mandatory
- i) A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India.
- ii) CAIIB
Preference will be given to the candidate, who possesses any other higher qualification.
Experience
Minimum of 3 years of experience as an officer in PSB/Private Sector Banks / RRB.
Or
Minimum 6 years’ experience as a Clerk in PSB/Private Sector Bank/RRB and with MBA/MCA/Post Graduate Diploma in Risk Management /Treasury Management/ Forex/ Trade Finance/ CA/ICWA/CMA/CFA/PGDM/ Diploma from Indian Institute of Banking and Finance.
Candidates from NBFCs/Cooperative Banks/Insurance sector/Govt. Financial Institutions either regular or part time are not eligible.
Preference shall be given to the candidate, who possesses any experience in Credit/Foreign Exchange/Marketing.
Bond
The selected candidate shall execute a bond of Rs 3.00 Lakh for a period of 3 years from the date of joining the Bank.
Remuneration
|Grade/Scale
|Scale of Pay
|MMG Scale II
|48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810
Click here to check notification
Click here to check official website