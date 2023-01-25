Assam Police Recruitment 2023: application open for 2649 posts, apply now

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver under Forest Department, Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in till February 6, 2023.

The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2649 vacancies.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Forester Grade-I: 264

Forest Guard: 1226

AFPF Constable: 981

Driver Constable: 36

Driver: 142

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2023

Forester Grade I, Forest Guard and Driver posts: 18 to 40 years.

AFPF Constable & Driver Constable posts: 18 to 25 years.

Educational Qualification

Forester Grade-I: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.

Forest Guard: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

AFPF Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board.

Driver Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Driver: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online Register on the portal to create a profile Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents Submit the form Download a copy for future reference

Click here to read the official notification.

Click here to apply online.