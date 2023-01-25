Assam Police Recruitment 2023: application open for 2649 posts, apply now

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Forester Grade-I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver Constable and Driver under Forest Department, Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website slprbassam.in till February 6, 2023.
The Assam Police recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2649 vacancies.
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Forester Grade-I: 264
- Forest Guard: 1226
- AFPF Constable: 981
- Driver Constable: 36
- Driver: 142
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit as on January 1, 2023
- Forester Grade I, Forest Guard and Driver posts: 18 to 40 years.
- AFPF Constable & Driver Constable posts: 18 to 25 years.
Educational Qualification
- Forester Grade-I: Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.
- Forest Guard: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.
- AFPF Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board.
Driver Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.
Driver: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.
Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website slprbassam.in
- Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online
- Register on the portal to create a profile
- Select the post, fill up the application form, and upload documents
- Submit the form
- Download a copy for future reference
Click here to read the official notification.