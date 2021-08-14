Man fails to rob a bank as staff couldn’t understand his handwriting

A person with a good handwriting always receives praise for it. Having the ability to write beautifully can also earn us grace marks in examinations. Most schools even have a specific period for handwriting, so that a child could improve its efficiency to express through his writings.

However, it looks like this resident of St Leonards in Hastings, never took it seriously to have readable handwriting. His distinct inability got him into some major trouble, while helping the police catch a criminal.

On March 18, 2021 a man recognized as Alan Slattery entered a bank in Eastbourne, hoping to make a few hundreds in his way out. However, things didn’t go as planned when he went upto an employee and handed them a threatening note. The employee then could not understand his handwriting and so he did nothing, due to which the 67-year-old robber had no other option but to return empty handed.

Later that day, the staff of the Nationwide Building Society managed to understand the scribbles on the note and contacted the police regarding the same. The note, which was seized by the police read, “Your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.”

After his failure in the first attempt, Slattery on the other hand, went to another branch of the bank on March 26 with the same intention. This time though, his note did the trick and the cashier handed over £2,400 in cash. According to the sources, after achieving the goal Slattery did not say anything, but left with the money.

The person captured in the CCTV footage garnered from the bank matched with the appearance of the person recorded in the CCTV of the previous bank. Following this, he then made another attempt at a third bank, the NatWest bank. But his luck did not come in favour this time as the cashier stood up to him, in result he had to leave empty handed.

Soon, the convict was arrested from his house on suspicion of robbery as well as two counts of attempted robbery.