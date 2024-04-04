Bhubaneswar: Talking on mobile at traffic stops could draw huge fines in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports in this regard on Wednesday. So if you are using your mobile phone while driving at traffic stops be careful.

According to reports, the use of mobile phones is completely prohibited in traffic intersections. A new law has been issued for this. The police can directly seize the vehicle and pick it up without any further warning in this regard. Commissionerate Police has issued a warning to the motorists in this matter.

It is observed that when the signal turns red at the traffic intersection, the driver stops. Then one takes out ones mobile phone and uses it to browse social media and search videos or read content. Even this is banned at traffic intersections, said latest reports. This rule is made because traffic signals are a part of driving. Vehicles are being fined due to this act of drivers.

Use of mobile phones, ear phones or Bluetooth devices while driving is strictly prohibited. Commissionerate Police is also strict in this matter. Violation of the rules will result in a fine of Rs 5,000 as per Odisha Motor Vehicle Act and Rs 500 as per Urban Police Act.

However, apart from fines, drivers who use mobile phones while driving or at traffic intersections may also have their license cancelled, said latest reports. Also if caught driving with earphones on, the driver will be fined. Placards have been installed in some streets of the city for awareness. Hoardings will be placed on all the 15 main traffic stops in Bhubaneswar. The hoardings will mention not using earphones while driving.

