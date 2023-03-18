Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Youth falls to death while making Instagram reel in Bilaspur

A 20-year-old man died while making Instagram reel with his friend at a college in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur.

By Jyotishree Kisan
Youth falls to death
Image: IANS

Chhattisgarh: A 20-year-old man fell to his death while making an Instagram reel with his friend at a college in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur, police said on Saturday.

The incident was recorded by the deceased man’s friend on their mobile phone, and occurred on Friday afternoon at the government science college in Bilaspur town, an official said.

The deceased man was identified as Ashutosh Sao, a first-year Bachelor student, who had gone to the terrace of the ground-plus-one storey college building with five of his friends to shoot reels for Instagram.

Sao jumped the boundary wall of the terrace and climbed onto a window slab to get filmed, but he slipped and fell from a height of 20 feet, the official said.

He stated that the man died instantly after suffering head injuries.

The police have registered an accidental death report, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Santosh Singh, the superintendent of police in Bilaspur, posted a video of Sao and his friends making a reel on the terrace prior to the incident, along with a cautionary message appealing to people to avoid taking such risks.

