Woman stabs husband for not giving gift on wedding anniversary in Bengaluru!

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a woman allegedly stabbed her husband while he was asleep. The incident took place in Bengaluru recently. The reason of the knife attack was that the man had not bought a gift for her wife to present on their wedding anniversary, reports suggest.

As per reports, the incident took place on February 27th at their residence. The woman allegedly hurt the hand of her hubby with a kitchen knife when he was asleep.

Fortunately, the man abruptly woke up following the knife attack and managed to push his wife aside to get rid of the attack. Later, the injured man took help of the neighbour and went to a nearby hospital for treatment. Since, this was case of assault, treatment was provided only after the matter was informed to Police, reports suggest.

However, since it was a family matter, Police allowed the couple some time to discuss among themselves and to come back, as per a senior Police official.

Reports also say that the woman was worried as this was for the first time that she was not going to be gifted a present on the wedding anniversary, for which she turned furious. On the other hand, the husband also reportedly intimated that his wife need to undergo counselling to address her emotional distress.