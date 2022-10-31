Woman mowed down by bus while trying to cross road in Delhi

Delhi: A woman reportedly died on the spot as a bus mowed down her while she was trying to cross the road. The incident took place in Karol Bagh area of Delhi today.

The scene was also captured on a CCTV camera.

The woman has been identified as Sapna Yadav. She reportedly was working at a call centre.

As seen in the video footage, a bus was standing on a busy street when the woman moved from left side of the bus to in front of the bus, most probably to cross the road. However, meanwhile the bus moved on and probably she was crushed under the wheel. The CCTV footage has captured the happening of the left and rear side of the bus. Hence, what happened in front of the bus is not in the footage.