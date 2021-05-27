Kolkata: To contain the spread of Covid-19, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Thursday decided to extend lockdown in the state till June 15.

The ongoing lockdown in West Bengal was to end on May 30.

CM Mamata Banerjee, on April 30, had decided to impose an indefinite prohibition on several things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 16,225 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally to 13,18,203, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll mounted to 14,827 after 153 more fatalities were reported from different parts of the state.