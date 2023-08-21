We will land Chandrayaan-3 on Moon on Aug 27 if any factor appears to be not favourable: ISRO Scientist

New Delhi: In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon on August 27, informed Nilesh M Desai, the Director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation).

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Desai said, “On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon.”

“In case, if any factor appears to be not favourable, then we will land the module on the Moon on August 27. No problem should occur and we will be able to land the module on August 23,” he added.

#WATCH | Nilesh M Desai, Director, Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad on Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon “On August 23, two hours before Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon, we will take a decision on whether or not it will be appropriate to land it at that time based on… pic.twitter.com/JZKrMQ9p6F — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

ISRO said the Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 hours IST. While the Chandrayaan-2 mission was only partially successful since the lander lost contact after a hard landing, the ISRO successfully established two-way communication between the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module and the still orbiting Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter.

Earlier today, the ISRO shared new images of the Lunar far side area captured by the Chandrayaan-3.

The primary objectives of Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold, (a) to demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface; (b) to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon, and (c) to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

It is to be noted here that ISRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 2:35 PM.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar South Pole.