Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Monday afternoon.

Soon after this most awaited baby birth, father of the new born Virat took to Twitter to announce the good news. He intimated in both English and Hindi.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, virat.”