Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

By WCE 5
virushka baby news
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Photo: Twitter / @AnushkaSharma

Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Monday afternoon.

Soon after this most awaited baby birth, father of the new born Virat took to Twitter to announce the good news. He intimated in both English and Hindi.

He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, virat.”

You might also like
Nation

Recruitment For More Than 7000 Government Posts Begins, 12th Pass Required

Nation

Air India’s all-women pilot team completes longest direct route from San…

Nation

India Releases Chinese Soldier Apprehended For Crossing Disputed Border In Eastern…

Nation

Students In Tamil Nadu To Get Free Data Cards

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.