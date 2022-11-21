Uttar Pradesh man arrested for killing ex-girlfriend, chopping body into six pieces

Azamgarh, UP: While the country is still reeling with shock with the details from Shraddha Walker’s death in New Delhi, another gruesome incident has come into light, this time from Uttar Pradesh. A man here has killed his ex-girlfriend and chopped her body into six parts. The man has been arrested.

The accused has been identified as Prince Yadav.

The incident was brought to the forefront after locals discovered the chopped up body of the woman in a well outside Paschimi village. The body was found in a semi naked condition. According to SP of Azamgarh, Anurag Arya, the body seemed to be two to three days old.

According to the reports, Yadav previously had an affair with the victim who has been identified as Aradhana. She was a resident of Ishaq Pur village of Azamgarh district. Her parents, however, got her married to someone else. This built up resentment within Yadav who had been constantly pressuring her to break off her marriage.

Yadav took Aradhana to a temple on his bike on November 9. They had food at a restaurant, following which he took her maternal uncle’s place. this is where he, along with his cousin, Sarvesh, strangled the unsuspecting girl. The cut cut up the body into pieces and separated the head to conceal the identity of the victim.

They picked a well covered by bushed to dump the body parts. The head and the weapons used were dumped into a pond six kilometers away.

Prince’s parents have been accused of conspiracy, while his uncles, aunts, sister, and cousin have been accused of mureder. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information regarding Sarvesh.