Union Ministry alerts States, UTs about possible cyber attacks at 12,000 govt websites

New Delhi: Suspecting a possible cyber attack from Indonesia allegedly targeting 12,000 government websites across the country, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) today issued an alert to all the states and the Union Territories (UTs).

The concerned officials have been reportedly asked by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre to take necessary preventive measures to thwart the cyber attack.

According to reports, the I4C’s issued the alert to the States and the UTs came after knowing about the Indonesian cyber attack group hatching a conspiracy to implement their ill intentions.

Also Read: Cyber attackers target ICMR website, Hack it 6,000 times in a day