Two minor boys forced to drink urine over suspected theft in UP; 6 arrested

Lucknow: Two boys were allegedly forced to drink urine and had chilli powder applied to their private parts over suspected theft in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district. Reportedly, six persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

“A viral video on social media has come to notice in Thana Pathra Bazaar regarding objectionable acts with two minors. After taking note of the viral video, cases have been registered under relevant sections. Six people have been nabbed in connection with the incident. They will be presented in court,” said a senior police official, while briefing to the media.

The incident came to light on Saturday after the video of the incident got circulated in social media groups run by college-going students. After coming a across the video, a police constable who was also a member of the group immediately informed seniors officials and the cyber unit got on the case.

The victims are said to be in between the age of 10 and 15 years. In the video, the boys are purportedly seen drinking urine filled in a bottle. A group of men were also heard abusing the boys and threatening to beat them up if they didn’t go through with it.

The boys were allegedly caught stealing money, following which the group punished them in this way.

Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested six men. The accused men are booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 342, and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. The men were also booked under section 14 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act based on a complaint by the boy’s father.