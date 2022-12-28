Three terrorists were killed in Jammu in a gunfight

Jammu: Three terrorists were killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with the security forces in J&K’s Jammu district.

Police said three terrorists were killed in the encounter, which broke out in the Sidhra area of Jammu district.

“Identity of the slain terrorists is being established. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists,” police said.

Security forces had surrounded the Sidhra area in the outskirts of Jammu city in the morning following inputs about the presence of a group of terrorists there.

“When the hiding terrorists were challenged, they fired at the surrounding security forces triggering an encounter which has now ended,” police said.