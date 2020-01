New Delhi: One Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora of South Kashmir after a 40-day gap since the last encounter, police said.

The slain militant Zahid Hassan Gadhanji of Anantnag had joined the terror ranks only a few days ago and refused to surrender as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF was carrying out a joint operation in the Charsoo area.