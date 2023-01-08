Teen injured as mobile phone explodes in hand

Boy sustained injuries on his fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone.

Nation
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
mobile phone explodes
Pic Credit- Tech Advisor (Representational Image)

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): A boy sustained injuries on his fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone.

“My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile in August from Amroha,” said Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village.

He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo.

He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid.

Further details were awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.