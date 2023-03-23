Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Surat Court convicts Rahul Gandhi guilty in defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ remark

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi filed the case against Gandhi for allegedly defaming the Modi community at a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar

Nation
By Abhilasha 0
Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: IANS

Surat: A court in Surat in Gujarat held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged “Modi surname” remarks on Thursday.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi filed the case against Gandhi for allegedly defaming the Modi community at a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of the 2019 national polls. “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

Take a look

Manish Tewari moves adjournment notice to discuss China border issue

Death becomes expensive as wood prices soar!

Gandhi had last appeared before the Surat court in the case, filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation), in October 2021 to record his statement.

Later, he was granted bail by the court.

Abhilasha 5922 news

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like
Nation

2 Youths arrested for murder of Punjab truck driver in Lucknow

Nation

Maguni Charan Kuanr, Puppeteer from Odisha receives Padma Shri, watch

Nation

As Covid cases crosses 1,000, Kerala on alert, use of masks recommended

Nation

Six dead, 15 injured in explosion at firecracker warehouse in Tamil Nadu

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7