Surat Court convicts Rahul Gandhi guilty in defamation case over ‘Modi surname’ remark

Surat: A court in Surat in Gujarat held Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged “Modi surname” remarks on Thursday.

Former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi filed the case against Gandhi for allegedly defaming the Modi community at a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of the 2019 national polls. “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

Gandhi had last appeared before the Surat court in the case, filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (dealing with defamation), in October 2021 to record his statement.

Later, he was granted bail by the court.