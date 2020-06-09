Supreme Court directs states, UTs to devise employment schemes for migrants

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed a slew of directions to state governments and Union Territories to provide benefits for migrant workers, who returned to their native states and directed the governments to submit schemes to generate employment for the migrants, and also map out their skills to consider their suitability.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M. R.Shah said that employment generation should be explored by the home state of the migrant workers’, besides facilitating their journey to their native places, if they are interested.

All migrant workers’ should be sent back home within 15 days from Tuesday, and they should be identified through registration in their home states, added the bench. The top court has asked the states and the UTs to submit their response by July 8.

The top court also ordered withdrawal of complaints against migrant workers’ who set off on foot.

The ruling from the bench came on the problems and difficulties faced by the migrant workers’ in the backdrop of nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The top court had taken suo moto cognizance on the matter. The top court also directed the states and the UTs to set up counselling centres to disseminate information on job and benefits schemes.

The top court said the authorities concerned should gather information on the details of workers’, which include the nature of their past employment, and also the counselling centres to help them to go back to their place of employment.