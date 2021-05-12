Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi MP Mohd Azam Khan’s condition is now stable though the next 72 hours are crucial for him.

According to Rakesh Kapoor, director Medanta hospital, “The oxygen requirement of the veteran leader has come down but the severity of the ailment continues. He is in the ICU and is being treated by a team of doctors.”

Azam Khan, who was lodged in Sitapur jail, had tested positive for Covid earlier this month. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness.

His son Abdullah Azam is also Covid positive and is being treated at the same hospital. However, the director said that his condition is stable and he is recovering.