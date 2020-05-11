New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for movement of persons by train.

According to the Home Ministry, passengers who do not have any symptoms of COVID19 can travel by the special trains. Besides, only those with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station.

Here Is The Details SOP

Movement of trains shall be permitted by Ministry of Railways (MoR) in a graded manner, in consultation with Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs.

Train scheduled, protocols for booking, entry and movement of passengers, and coach services specification shall be widely publicized by MoR.

Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station.

The movement of the passengers as well as the drivers of the vehicles transporting the passengers to and from the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-tickets.

MoR shall ensure the following at the train stations

All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter/ board the train All passengers shall be wearing face covers/ masks at the entry and during travel All passengers shall be provided with sanitisers at the entry and exit point of the Station and in coaches