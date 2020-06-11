Soldier killed in Pakistan firing on LoC
Soldier killed, civilian injured in Pakistan firing on LoC

By IANS

Jammu: A soldier was killed and a civilian wounded in firing and shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmirs’s Rajouri district.

Police sources said Pakistan resorted to indiscriminate, unprovoked firing and shelling on the LoC around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Tarkundi and Manjakote areas of Rajouri.

“An army soldier sustained injuries in Pakistan firing in Tarkundi area yesterday evening. He was shifted to hospital in Rajouri where he succumbed to injuries.

“A police constable on leave sustained a shoulder injury due to splinters in Manjakote area. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment,” sources said.

Pakistan violated ceasefire on the LoC in both Poonch and Rajouri districts on Wednesday.

Reports also said some cattle had perished in Pakistan shelling in addition to damages caused to civilian homes in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

