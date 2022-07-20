Shocking! Woman SI mowed down by speeding vehicle in Ranchi

Ranchi: In a shocking incident, a woman sub-inspector was mowed down by a speeding vehicle during an anti-crime checking drive here in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The woman sub-inspector was named Sandhya Topno, was posted as in charge of Tupudana OP. She was reportedly posted at a checkpoint last night, where she was inspecting vehicles and was mowed down to death.

The driver managed to run away from the spot but was later arrested.

Later, senior police officials reached the spot and took the body of the Sub Inspector into their possession.

In a similar incident in Haryana on Tuesday, a senior police official was mowed down by the mining mafia in the village Pachgaon under Nuh district.