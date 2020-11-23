Mumbai: In a shocker, some drug peddlers stopped a team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths when they went to carry out a raid at a location in Goregaon suburb, officials said here on Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday when the two-member NCB team was heckled and stymied by a menacing mob of around five-dozen people, including a few drug peddlers, when the sleuths went to conduct a search and narcotics seizure operation in the Jawahar Nagar area of this north-west Mumbai suburb.

In the ensuing drama, unconfirmed reports claimed that the two officials reportedly sustained injuries, though the NCB in New Delhi or Mumbai have not yet commented on the matter so far.

Following a complaint, a case has been lodged by Goregaon Police Station in the matter with at least three persons being arrested in connection with the incident and for drug peddling, while further investigations are on.

The development comes barely 36 hours after the NCB made the high-profile arrests of television comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya on Saturday-Sunday, as part of the ongoing probe into several drug cases involving prominent personalities in the Bollywood and glamour industry.