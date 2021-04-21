State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers against fraudsters offering loans by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. and other such entities on Tuesday.

The bank has cautioned its customers not to click on unauthorized links or provide their details to an entity impersonating as SBI or any other bank.

SBI took its official Twitter handle and wrote, “BEWARE SBI CUSTOMERS! If you are contacted by SBI Loan Finance Ltd. or any such entities then be informed that these are not associated with SBI. They are giving fake loan offers in order to scam our customers”.

The State Bank of India has advised its customers to visit the nearest bank branches for loans and not to fall into these fake companies’ scams.

It is worth mentioning that SBI is the largest mortgage lender and commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches and customers in the country.