Russia To Deliver 100 Million Doses Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine To India By Year End

New Delhi: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reveals that it is going to provide 100 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to India.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by RDIF and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology

According to reports, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have partnered with pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to conduct the clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V in India.

The Russian fund company revealed that the RDIF will supply 100 million of Sputnik V doses to India by the end of 2020 after the clinical and human trials are completed successfully and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities of India.

Earlier, NITI Aayog had said that the Russian government has sought India’s help to manufacture the vaccine and to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik V vaccine in the country.