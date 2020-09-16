India to get Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine
Representational Image

Russia To Deliver 100 Million Doses Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine To India By Year End

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reveals that it is going to provide 100 million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to India.

The Sputnik V vaccine was developed by RDIF and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology

Related News

Big revelation! More Than 1 Lakh People Administered COVID…

Animal Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Successful: Bharat…

Covid-19 Vaccine Trials To Continue In India Despite Halt In…

Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold After…

According to reports, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have partnered with pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited to conduct the clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V in India.

The Russian fund company revealed that the RDIF will supply 100 million of Sputnik V doses to India by the end of 2020 after the clinical and human trials are completed successfully and registration of the vaccine by regulatory authorities of India.

Earlier, NITI Aayog had said that the Russian government has sought India’s help to manufacture the vaccine and to conduct Phase-3 trials of Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

You might also like
State

LIC recruitment 2020 for 5000 vacancies begins; apply soon

Business

Planning To Buy A Car? You Might Get Benefits Worth Rs 2.5 Lakh On A New Honda Car

Nation

Giant 12 feet python trapped inside car bonnet, rescued after one and half hrs

World

Yoshihide Suga Elected As Japan’s New Prime Minister

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7