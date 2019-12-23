Rs 10 lakh compensation for Kirari fire victims’ kin

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in national capital’s Kirari area.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain also announced a compensation of Rs one lakh to the injured.

“There was an underground godown and it was the responsibility of the municipalities to check such irregularities. A fact-finding committee has been formed to ascertain the responsibilities and a report has been sought within seven days,” Jain said.

He also said that the government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured. Jain made the announcement after meeting the families of the victims in the Kirari fire.

At least nine people were killed due to a fire at a clothes godown in the Kirari area here.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the godown was on the ground floor of a three-storey building and there was no fire safety equipment in the building.

The DFS said that 10 people were rescued and the victims included two senior citizens and four children.