New Delhi: BJP President JP Nadda has hailed the Supreme Court ruling that has allowed the Rath Yatra celebration at Puri. Calling it a “symbol of our faith”, Nadda said it’s a century long tradition. However, Nadda urged everyone to take health precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I heartily welcome the Supreme Court’s decision to conduct the holy Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Jagannath ji which is going on for centuries. It is a symbol of our faith. Best wishes to all devotees. Everyone is requested to take full care of health regulations at this time. Jai Jagannath!, the BJP President tweeted after the top court set aside its earlier order banning this year’s celebration due to the pandemic.

His response came after a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde noted that the court is willing to modify its June 18 order which put a stay on the Rath Yatra in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rath Yatra is scheduled on June 23.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with initiating talks with all stakeholders and Home Minister Amit Shah. On Sunday evening, Shah spoke to Gajapati Maharaj — the King of Puri– and Shankaracharya of Puri and sought their views on the Yatra as per the instructions of Prime Minister Modi.

Nadda said that the Supreme Court “honoured the faith of all” after they saw the “importance of the subject”. He thanked the apex court for removing the roadblock in the path of the Yatra.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the verdict made the day special for all and the entire nation is delighted by the decision.

The court said that the Jagannath Temple management committee and the state government can conduct the Rath Yatra in accordance with the guidelines. The court directed the Rath Yatra in a very restricted manner without allowing devotee congregation. The Odisha government agreed to coordinate with the Centre.

(IANS)