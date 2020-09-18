Rajya Sabha: Salaries Of MPs and Ministers Reduced, Bill Passed

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: The bill to reduce the salary of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers has been passed in the Rajya Sabha today, the MPs have however requested for restoration of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds.

Parliament Affairs minister Prahlad Joshi placed the Bill for amendment the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of  Parliament Act, 1954, while Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy moved the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020. 

Both the bills aimed at reducing the salary of the MPs  and Ministers due to the lack of funds in the country as it faces the Covid crisis.

Most of the MPs however have said that the the MPLADS are funds for the people and are required for the development of the respective area and that they should not be stopped or altered.

 

 

