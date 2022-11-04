Primary schools to be shut from tomorrow due to Delhi air pollution

New-Delhi: All the Primary schools in Delhi will be closed from tomorrow, announced CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday as air pollution in the city has worsened.

Schools will remain open for secondary and highest secondary students, but no outdoor activities will be permitted, announced in the presser.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took responsibility for the excessive stubble burning that has led to a decline in air quality over the last few days.

Meanwhile, Noida and Greater noida schools have decided to start online classes across the area due to rising air pollution.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category for a second consecutive day on Friday, as per data released by SAFAR or System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.