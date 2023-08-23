Prayers being offered across globe for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3

As the highly anticipated moon landing mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) draws closer, a wave of excitement has swept across the country. People from all walks of life are eagerly awaiting the event, with prayers for its success and various celebrations being planned.

ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 Spacecraft is scheduled to touch down on the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. This ambitious mission follows a recent failed attempt by a Russian vehicle to achieve the same goal. If successful, this will mark the first-ever landing on the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain shadowed craters with water ice—a potential resource for future lunar settlements.

This mission holds significant importance, especially given India’s previous lunar landing failure in 2019. It is seen as a testament to the resilience and determination of India’s scientific institutions.

In preparation for this historic event, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have directed all schools to organize special screenings. They believe that witnessing the Chandrayaan-3 landing will not only stimulate curiosity but also inspire a passion for scientific inquiry among the youth.

In Gujarat, the state’s science and technology council has invited more than 2000 school students to watch the event on a large screen, aiming to make it an educational experience.

On the eastern side of the country, the West Bengal state culture ministry is hosting a “Science Party” to celebrate the mission. They have encouraged people to join in this educational adventure by watching the live telecast.

Furthermore, special religious prayer ceremonies were conducted in Mumbai and Varanasi on Tuesday, seeking blessings for the success of the mission.

ISRO has been actively sharing mission updates on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). They reported, “The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing,” with the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) abuzz with energy and excitement.

The entire nation is holding its breath in anticipation of this historic lunar landing, hoping for a successful outcome that will propel India further into the realm of space exploration.