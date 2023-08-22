PM Modi to virtually join Chandrayaan-3 Landing programme from South Africa

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate virtually in the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing programme, according to official sources. PM Modi, who is currently on a three-day official visit to South Africa for the 15th BRICS summit, will connect with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during the critical Chandrayaan landing through video conferencing.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, ISRO’s third lunar endeavor, is poised to achieve a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon, a challenging feat that has never been accomplished before. The anticipated landing time is around 6:04 pm on Wednesday. If successful, this will mark the first instance of a spacecraft executing a soft landing in this rugged and mountainous region of the Moon.

As excitement mounts, ISRO scientists have affirmed that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft remains on track for its ambitious soft landing attempt. Rigorous checks are being conducted on all systems, ensuring the mission’s smooth progress. Nilesh M Desai, Director of ISRO’s Space Applications Centre in Ahmedabad, revealed that the final decision regarding the landing’s timing would be determined by both the health of the lander module and lunar conditions. Should circumstances prove unfavorable, the landing could be postponed to August 27.

The significance of this mission is profound. Chandrayaan-3 has been designed to investigate the Moon’s geology, assess its water resources, and evaluate its potential for future human exploration. Launched on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, the mission’s components include a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. Since entering the Moon’s orbit on August 5, the mission has been meticulously preparing for this momentous landing.

The live broadcast of the landing operations is scheduled to commence at 5:20 pm, providing viewers worldwide with the opportunity to witness this historic event unfold.