PM Modi to inaugurate first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh — Donyi Polo Airport in Hollangi, Itanagar — on November 19.

Officials said that the foundation stone for the airport was laid by the Prime Minister in February 2019. Work on the airport has been completed within a short span of time, despite the challenges due to pandemic in between, they added.

The Donyi Polo Airport will be the third operational airport in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the total airport count in the northeast region to 16.

Aircraft movement in the northeast has also witnessed an increase by 113 per cent since 2014, from 852 per week in 2014 to 1,817 per week in 2022.